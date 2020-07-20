All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

1081 Moreland Avenue SE

1081 Moreland Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1081 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in one of Atlanta's hottest Beltline neighbourhoods, Ormewood Park! Charming 1930's classic bungalow with welcoming front porch. Home features a spacious master suite, updated kitchen, and baths, hardwoods throughout and newer roof. French doors lead to a large outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Property is located on a deep lot and the backyard has endless possibilities. Easy access to the interstate. Short walk to Brownwood Park, Glenwood Park, shops, restaurants, Beltline. Pets are OK with deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 Moreland Avenue SE have any available units?
1081 Moreland Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081 Moreland Avenue SE have?
Some of 1081 Moreland Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Moreland Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Moreland Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Moreland Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1081 Moreland Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 1081 Moreland Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1081 Moreland Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1081 Moreland Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 Moreland Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Moreland Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1081 Moreland Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1081 Moreland Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1081 Moreland Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Moreland Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 Moreland Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
