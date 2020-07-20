1081 Moreland Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in one of Atlanta's hottest Beltline neighbourhoods, Ormewood Park! Charming 1930's classic bungalow with welcoming front porch. Home features a spacious master suite, updated kitchen, and baths, hardwoods throughout and newer roof. French doors lead to a large outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Property is located on a deep lot and the backyard has endless possibilities. Easy access to the interstate. Short walk to Brownwood Park, Glenwood Park, shops, restaurants, Beltline. Pets are OK with deposit