Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1080 Mercer Street SE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:41 PM

1080 Mercer Street SE

1080 Mercer Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Mercer Street SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ef1bff09c ---- Now is your chance to live on the BEST hidden street in Ormewood Park! Tall ceilings, crown molding, transom & stained glass, wainscoting & hardwood floors. Formal dining room, family room, & bonus room for office or guest room. Eat-in kitchen w/granite counters & SS appliances. Large bedrooms upstairs & a spectacular master bedroom suite. His & hers closets, & spa-like bathroom w/dual vanity, garden tub, sep shower. Open floor plan & outdoor space are perfect for entertaining. Steps to Red\'s Farm, a walk to Beltline, EAV/Grant Park/Zoo & retail/restaurants. WELCOME HOME! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING US 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Mercer Street SE have any available units?
1080 Mercer Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Mercer Street SE have?
Some of 1080 Mercer Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Mercer Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Mercer Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Mercer Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Mercer Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1080 Mercer Street SE offer parking?
No, 1080 Mercer Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 1080 Mercer Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Mercer Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Mercer Street SE have a pool?
No, 1080 Mercer Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Mercer Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1080 Mercer Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Mercer Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 Mercer Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

