1080 Mercer Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ef1bff09c ---- Now is your chance to live on the BEST hidden street in Ormewood Park! Tall ceilings, crown molding, transom & stained glass, wainscoting & hardwood floors. Formal dining room, family room, & bonus room for office or guest room. Eat-in kitchen w/granite counters & SS appliances. Large bedrooms upstairs & a spectacular master bedroom suite. His & hers closets, & spa-like bathroom w/dual vanity, garden tub, sep shower. Open floor plan & outdoor space are perfect for entertaining. Steps to Red\'s Farm, a walk to Beltline, EAV/Grant Park/Zoo & retail/restaurants. WELCOME HOME! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING US 770-431-4633