All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1074 Rosewood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1074 Rosewood Dr
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

1074 Rosewood Dr

1074 Rosewood Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1074 Rosewood Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Live in the true heart of one of Atlanta's most beautiful historic neighborhoods! Walk to many of the shops and restaurants that give Virginia Highland its charm! Tudor style home located on a quiet str & on a spacious level & fenced yard. Home has been updated. Other amenities include: large, bright & sunny eat-in kit, stainless appl, sep dining room, hrdwd flrs, sep sunroom, sep family room, updated baths, 9' ceilings, crown molding, built-in book shelves, decorative frplc, large fenced backyard, deck off kit perfect for entertaining, storage shed & off str parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Rosewood Dr have any available units?
1074 Rosewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 Rosewood Dr have?
Some of 1074 Rosewood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Rosewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Rosewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Rosewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1074 Rosewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1074 Rosewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1074 Rosewood Dr offers parking.
Does 1074 Rosewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Rosewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Rosewood Dr have a pool?
No, 1074 Rosewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1074 Rosewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1074 Rosewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Rosewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1074 Rosewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus