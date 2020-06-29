1074 Rosewood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Live in the true heart of one of Atlanta's most beautiful historic neighborhoods! Walk to many of the shops and restaurants that give Virginia Highland its charm! Tudor style home located on a quiet str & on a spacious level & fenced yard. Home has been updated. Other amenities include: large, bright & sunny eat-in kit, stainless appl, sep dining room, hrdwd flrs, sep sunroom, sep family room, updated baths, 9' ceilings, crown molding, built-in book shelves, decorative frplc, large fenced backyard, deck off kit perfect for entertaining, storage shed & off str parking!