1068 Park Row North SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing intown townhome 1 block from the Beltline, 4 blocks to Grant Park and Zoo Atlanta! 3-level townhome is located in a small quiet gated community with a pool. Unique floorplan; kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, spacious pantry and lots of windows for a bright open feel. Bay windows in the living room and top-floor master bedroom with a large walk-in closet & cozy office nook. Huge master bath includes a garden tub, separate shower and his/her vanity sinks. Washer/dryer connections. Private garage with storage.