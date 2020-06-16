1066 McMillan Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan

Near GA Tech in the Awesome Home Park area. This Duplex is walking distance to Georgia Tech / Atlantic Station area.



Craftsmen style Duplex with nice "rocking chair front porch". The 10+ foot ceilings soar in this charming 2 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath Duplex- Central heat and air - Hardwood Floors - Eat in Kitchen - Ceiling fans in all rooms - Off and on street parking - Full Private Basement with Washer/Dryer included - Fenced Back Yard - Large Deck on Back - Walking distance to GA Tech - Close to Marta Bus and Train



Directions I85/75 South. Take 10th and 14th street exit. Take a left on right on 10th street. Take a right on Hemphill and immediately right on McMillan (keep Rocky Mountain Pizza to your left) House is on the left



Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price.



Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property.



Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.



Near by schools are:

Elementary School: Centennial Place

Middle School: Inman

High School: Grady



The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com The Security Deposit is $1,450.00 with good credit/rent history.



To qualify: Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years)

A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

