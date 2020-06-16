All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1066 McMillan Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1066 McMillan Street Northwest
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:46 PM

1066 McMillan Street Northwest

1066 McMillan St NW · (404) 800-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1066 McMillan St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Near GA Tech in the Awesome Home Park area. This Duplex is walking distance to Georgia Tech / Atlantic Station area.

Craftsmen style Duplex with nice "rocking chair front porch". The 10+ foot ceilings soar in this charming 2 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath Duplex- Central heat and air - Hardwood Floors - Eat in Kitchen - Ceiling fans in all rooms - Off and on street parking - Full Private Basement with Washer/Dryer included - Fenced Back Yard - Large Deck on Back - Walking distance to GA Tech - Close to Marta Bus and Train

Directions I85/75 South. Take 10th and 14th street exit. Take a left on right on 10th street. Take a right on Hemphill and immediately right on McMillan (keep Rocky Mountain Pizza to your left) House is on the left

Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price.

Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property.

Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.

Near by schools are:
Elementary School: Centennial Place
Middle School: Inman
High School: Grady

The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com The Security Deposit is $1,450.00 with good credit/rent history.

To qualify: Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years)
A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2 bed room, 1 bath
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 McMillan Street Northwest have any available units?
1066 McMillan Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 McMillan Street Northwest have?
Some of 1066 McMillan Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 McMillan Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1066 McMillan Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 McMillan Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1066 McMillan Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1066 McMillan Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1066 McMillan Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1066 McMillan Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1066 McMillan Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 McMillan Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1066 McMillan Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1066 McMillan Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1066 McMillan Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 McMillan Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 McMillan Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1066 McMillan Street Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity