1065 Lawton Ave SW

Amenities
You do not want to miss this charming home that has been completed renovated. This beauty features french doors and gleaming hardwood floors new carpet. All three bedrooms are over-sized with generous space. The upgraded kitchen boasts ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. There is beautiful tile work in all bathrooms. Bonus: washer and dryer, a large backyard for recreation and a front porch perfect for entertaining. This home is beaming with character. Visit www.RentAtlantaNow.com to schedule a showing.