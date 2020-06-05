All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:43 AM

1065 Lawton Ave SW

1065 Lawton Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1065 Lawton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
You do not want to miss this charming home that has been completed renovated. This beauty features french doors and gleaming hardwood floors new carpet. All three bedrooms are over-sized with generous space. The upgraded kitchen boasts ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. There is beautiful tile work in all bathrooms. Bonus: washer and dryer, a large backyard for recreation and a front porch perfect for entertaining. This home is beaming with character. Visit www.RentAtlantaNow.com to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Lawton Ave SW have any available units?
1065 Lawton Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 Lawton Ave SW have?
Some of 1065 Lawton Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Lawton Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Lawton Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Lawton Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Lawton Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1065 Lawton Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1065 Lawton Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1065 Lawton Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1065 Lawton Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Lawton Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1065 Lawton Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Lawton Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1065 Lawton Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Lawton Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 Lawton Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
