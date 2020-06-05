1065 Lawton Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

You do not want to miss this charming home that has been completed renovated. This beauty features french doors and gleaming hardwood floors new carpet. All three bedrooms are over-sized with generous space. The upgraded kitchen boasts ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. There is beautiful tile work in all bathrooms. Bonus: washer and dryer, a large backyard for recreation and a front porch perfect for entertaining. This home is beaming with character. Visit www.RentAtlantaNow.com to schedule a showing.