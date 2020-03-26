1064 McMillan Street Northwest

Amenities
GA Tech -Home park -Midtown
• Adorable In-town Bungalow Duplex
• Btwn 10th & 14th || Georgia Tech || Midtown
• 2 Oversized Bedrooms || Hardwood Floors
• 1 Full Bathroom || Tub/Shower Combo
• LG Living Room w/Fireplace || Open Eat-In Kitchen
• Gas Range || Refrigerator || New Counters & Sink
• Spacious Rear Deck || Beautiful Private Yard
• Rocking Chair Front Porch || Craftsman Exterior
• Historic Charm || Heavy Moldings || High Ceilings
• Shared Laundry Area || Walk-Out Basement
• Low Maintenance Yard || Off-Street Parking
Directions I-85/I-75 South. Take 10th & 14th Street exit. Take a Right on 10th street. Take a Right on Hemphill and immediately right on McMillan (keep Rocky Mountain Pizza to your left) House is on the left
Water/sewer, electricity, gas, trash NOT included.
Tenant responsible for exterior yard maintenance.
Renters insurance is required.
This is a NON-SMOKING property.
Near by schools are:
Elementary School: Centennial Place
Middle School: Inman
High School: Grady
The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com. The Security Deposit is $1,450.00 with good credit/rent history.
To qualify: Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years). A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.
2 bed room, 1 bath
GA. Tech/State Students
• Adorable In-town Bungalow Duplex
• Btwn 10th & 14th || Georgia Tech || Midtown
• 2 Oversized Bedrooms || Hardwood Floors
• 1 Full Bathroom || Tub/Shower Combo
• LG Living Room w/Fireplace || Open Eat-In Kitchen
• Gas Range || Refrigerator || New Counters & Sink
• Spacious Rear Deck || Beautiful Private Yard
• Rocking Chair Front Porch || Craftsman Exterior
• Historic Charm || Heavy Moldings || High Ceilings
• Shared Laundry Area || Walk-Out Basement
• Low Maintenance Yard || Off-Street Parking
Directions I-85/I-75 South. Take 10th & 14th Street exit. Take a Right on 10th street. Take a Right on Hemphill and immediately right on McMillan (keep Rocky Mountain Pizza to your left) House is on the left
Water/sewer, electricity, gas, trash NOT included.
Tenant responsible for exterior yard maintenance.
Renters insurance is required.
This is a NON-SMOKING property.
Near by schools are:
Elementary School: Centennial Place
Middle School: Inman
High School: Grady
The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com. The Security Deposit is $1,450.00 with good credit/rent history.
To qualify: Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years). A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.
2 bed room, 1 bath
Contact us to schedule a showing.