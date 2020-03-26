1064 McMillan Street Northwest

Amenities

GA Tech -Home park -Midtown



• Adorable In-town Bungalow Duplex

• Btwn 10th & 14th || Georgia Tech || Midtown

• 2 Oversized Bedrooms || Hardwood Floors

• 1 Full Bathroom || Tub/Shower Combo

• LG Living Room w/Fireplace || Open Eat-In Kitchen

• Gas Range || Refrigerator || New Counters & Sink

• Spacious Rear Deck || Beautiful Private Yard

• Rocking Chair Front Porch || Craftsman Exterior

• Historic Charm || Heavy Moldings || High Ceilings

• Shared Laundry Area || Walk-Out Basement

• Low Maintenance Yard || Off-Street Parking



Directions I-85/I-75 South. Take 10th & 14th Street exit. Take a Right on 10th street. Take a Right on Hemphill and immediately right on McMillan (keep Rocky Mountain Pizza to your left) House is on the left



Water/sewer, electricity, gas, trash NOT included.

Tenant responsible for exterior yard maintenance.

Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property.



Near by schools are:

Elementary School: Centennial Place

Middle School: Inman

High School: Grady



The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com. The Security Deposit is $1,450.00 with good credit/rent history.



To qualify: Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years). A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.



Contact us to schedule a showing.