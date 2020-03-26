All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:46 PM

1064 McMillan Street Northwest

1064 Mcmillan Street Northwest · (404) 800-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1064 Mcmillan Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GA Tech -Home park -Midtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 McMillan Street Northwest have any available units?
1064 McMillan Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 McMillan Street Northwest have?
Some of 1064 McMillan Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 McMillan Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1064 McMillan Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 McMillan Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1064 McMillan Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1064 McMillan Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1064 McMillan Street Northwest does offer parking.
Does 1064 McMillan Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 McMillan Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 McMillan Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1064 McMillan Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1064 McMillan Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1064 McMillan Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 McMillan Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 McMillan Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
