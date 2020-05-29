All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:52 AM

1061 Center St Nw

1061 Center Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Center Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Room A -- THIS ROOM HAS BEEN RENTED -- Includes a Full Size Bed, desk and chair, small dresser, 2 closets, 2 windows and a Full Hall Bathroom shared with tenant in Room B - Monthly Rent is $460 plus $65 utilities = $525 monthly

Room B -- Full size bed, desk and chair, walk-in closet, larger dresser, 2 windows and Full Hall Bathroom shared with tenant in Room A - Monthly Rent is $460 plus $65 utilities =$525 monthly

Room C -- Twin size bed, desk and chair, small dresser, garment rack, 1 window and a Full Hall Bathroom shared with tenant in Room E - Monthly Rent is $385 plus $65 utilities = $450 monthly

Room D -- Queen size bed, desk and chair, 2 walk-in closets, 2 windows, and PRIVATE EN-SUITE FULL BATHROOM - $565 plus $65 utilities = $630 monthly

Room E -- Twin size bed, small dresser, private closet, 1 window and a Full Hall Bathroom shared with tenant in Room C - Monthly Rent is $385 plus $65 utilities = $450 monthly
Georgia Tech STUDENT HOUSING only!!
1 ROOM AVAILABLE and SHARED BATHROOM!!

Amenities

washer dryer
furnished
full kitchen
living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Center St Nw have any available units?
1061 Center St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1061 Center St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Center St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Center St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Center St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1061 Center St Nw offer parking?
No, 1061 Center St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1061 Center St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 Center St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Center St Nw have a pool?
No, 1061 Center St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Center St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1061 Center St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Center St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Center St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 Center St Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 Center St Nw does not have units with air conditioning.

