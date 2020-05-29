1061 Center St Nw

Amenities

Room A -- THIS ROOM HAS BEEN RENTED -- Includes a Full Size Bed, desk and chair, small dresser, 2 closets, 2 windows and a Full Hall Bathroom shared with tenant in Room B - Monthly Rent is $460 plus $65 utilities = $525 monthly



Room B -- Full size bed, desk and chair, walk-in closet, larger dresser, 2 windows and Full Hall Bathroom shared with tenant in Room A - Monthly Rent is $460 plus $65 utilities =$525 monthly



Room C -- Twin size bed, desk and chair, small dresser, garment rack, 1 window and a Full Hall Bathroom shared with tenant in Room E - Monthly Rent is $385 plus $65 utilities = $450 monthly



Room D -- Queen size bed, desk and chair, 2 walk-in closets, 2 windows, and PRIVATE EN-SUITE FULL BATHROOM - $565 plus $65 utilities = $630 monthly



Room E -- Twin size bed, small dresser, private closet, 1 window and a Full Hall Bathroom shared with tenant in Room C - Monthly Rent is $385 plus $65 utilities = $450 monthly

Georgia Tech STUDENT HOUSING only!!

1 ROOM AVAILABLE and SHARED BATHROOM!!



