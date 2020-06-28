All apartments in Atlanta
1054 West Avenue Southwest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:57 PM

1054 West Avenue Southwest

1054 West Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1054 West Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Come see this completely renovated 3 bed 2 bath with all new electrical, laminate floors, and fixtures! This home includes modern appliances such as a new fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Enjoy the cozy brick fireplace and the private backyard! Located in a convenient location close to the new Pittsburgh Yards, Mercedes Benz Stadium, The Aquarium, Westside Quarry, and the Beltline.
Do not miss out on this opportunity! Apply before it is too late!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1244809?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 West Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1054 West Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 West Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1054 West Avenue Southwest's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 West Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1054 West Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 West Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1054 West Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1054 West Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1054 West Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1054 West Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 West Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 West Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1054 West Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1054 West Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1054 West Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 West Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 West Avenue Southwest has units with dishwashers.
