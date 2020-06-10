All apartments in Atlanta
1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest

1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 FULL bath home with double vanity master suite is a place to call home. This home sits on a street that has alot of enhancements that have been done to make coming HOME a treat. All hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, laundry and separate dining area. Must see...
HOME DOES NOT QUALIFY FOR HOUSING PROGRAMS
Please contact Sapir Realty to verify before giving any information or money for this home at 678-487-7896.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Deckner Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
