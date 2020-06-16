All apartments in Atlanta
1049 Burns Street Southeast

1049 Burns St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1049 Burns St SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$1,050 – 2 Bed / 1 Bath house in Atlanta w/ hardwood floors!

Description:
Available May 7, 2020
.
A cute cottage in Moreland Ave that looks great and thoroughly renovated .Clean & big bathroom plus spacious bedrooms.Open kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors & newer appliances.
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Leslie | LEO
678-685-9932
470-223-0016 Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Burns Street Southeast have any available units?
1049 Burns Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1049 Burns Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Burns Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Burns Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Burns Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1049 Burns Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1049 Burns Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1049 Burns Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Burns Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Burns Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1049 Burns Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Burns Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1049 Burns Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Burns Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Burns Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Burns Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 Burns Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

