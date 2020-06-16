1049 Burns Street Southeast

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

$1,050 – 2 Bed / 1 Bath house in Atlanta w/ hardwood floors!



Description:

Available May 7, 2020

.

A cute cottage in Moreland Ave that looks great and thoroughly renovated .Clean & big bathroom plus spacious bedrooms.Open kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors & newer appliances.

.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



Leslie | LEO

678-685-9932

470-223-0016 Agent cell #

.

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.