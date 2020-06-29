All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast

1048 St Charles Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1048 St Charles Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
I have a nice unfurnished 1 bedroom condo which used to be an AirBnB. It's about 800 square feet hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fan in bedroom, small cork laminate floor in kitchen, retro tiles in bathroom, in wall microwave and oven, gas stove top, garbage disposal, window in kitchen over the sink, exhaust fan in kitchen and window in the bathroom over the tub, plenty of closet space, off the street designated parking, convenient to everything (walking distance). Gas heating, ACs in win

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1048 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

