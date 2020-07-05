1027 Curran Street Northwest - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

STUDENT HOUSING AT GEORGIA TECH



In the heart of West Midtown. Near Georgia Tech University. Roommate floor plan. Great for college students . Near public transit MARTA. Within walking distant to restaurants. Near Atlantic Station. In close proximity to the international airport. Welcome to Home Park!!!!!



Interested in becoming a new renter at Falcon View Properties?



Please go to our website link below to & apply with our easy and fast online application process



http://www.falconviewhomes.com

4 bedroom 2 bath with common space all appliances included. Perfect for the student.