1027 Curran Street Northwest - 1
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:24 PM

1027 Curran Street Northwest - 1

1027 Curran St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Curran St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
STUDENT HOUSING AT GEORGIA TECH

In the heart of West Midtown. Near Georgia Tech University. Roommate floor plan. Great for college students . Near public transit MARTA. Within walking distant to restaurants. Near Atlantic Station. In close proximity to the international airport. Welcome to Home Park!!!!!

Interested in becoming a new renter at Falcon View Properties?

Please go to our website link below to & apply with our easy and fast online application process

http://www.falconviewhomes.com
4 bedroom 2 bath with common space all appliances included. Perfect for the student.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

