In the heart of West Midtown. Near Georgia Tech University. Roommate floor plan. Great for college students . Near public transit MARTA. Within walking distant to restaurants. Near Atlantic Station. In close proximity to the international airport. Welcome to Home Park!!!!!
http://www.falconviewhomes.com 4 bedroom 2 bath with common space all appliances included. Perfect for the student.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1027 Curran Street Northwest - 1 have any available units?
1027 Curran Street Northwest - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 Curran Street Northwest - 1 have?
Some of 1027 Curran Street Northwest - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Curran Street Northwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Curran Street Northwest - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.