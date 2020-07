Amenities

1021 Chastain Park Court NE Available 08/07/20 Awesome One Bedroom Condo in Chastain Park Area! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to Chastain Park! Convenient to Buckhead, 285 & 400. Top floor unit with hardwood floors in living/dining room and kitchen which overlooks living area. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! Storage closet on balcony. Well-maintained community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse & fitness center. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of August! Home is tenant-occupied through the end of July. We will begin showings on August 5 with available move-in around August 7. Click here to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/0511007058



