1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Welcome home to this quaint and charming ranch style home! As you step foot into the door you're sure to say "This is the one"! Hardwood floors and brand new appliances throughout. No need for a storage unit or washer and dryer because this home is setup to provide you with all your needs and wants. Location is critical in the City of Atlanta and it's not a coincidence this property is only 5 Mins. from downtown Atlanta. More importantly the area this property is located in is away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It's nestled in a quiet community directly across from the golf course located at "John A. White Park".The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.