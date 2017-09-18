All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 13 2019

1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest

1018 Cascade Avenue SW · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Cascade Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this quaint and charming ranch style home! As you step foot into the door you're sure to say "This is the one"! Hardwood floors and brand new appliances throughout. No need for a storage unit or washer and dryer because this home is setup to provide you with all your needs and wants. Location is critical in the City of Atlanta and it's not a coincidence this property is only 5 Mins. from downtown Atlanta. More importantly the area this property is located in is away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It's nestled in a quiet community directly across from the golf course located at "John A. White Park".The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Cascade Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
