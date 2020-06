Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Charming two bedroom unit in historical 1920s building in the best location possible. Walk to Piedmont Park, The Beltline, MARTA, Green Market (Saturdays), Trader Joe's, Caribou Coffee...the list goes on! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, gas cooking, washer/dryer in the unit and 2 parking spots! Enjoy the private patio overlooking the courtyard. This is truly one of those places you'll park your car and not get in it over the weekend!