1014 Austin Ave Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom private Carriage House in historic Inman Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer. Utilities included: water, trash and recycling. Pet friendly. Across from Freedom Park and near Inman Park Village, Krog Street Market and BeltLine trail. Date Available: Mar 14th 2020. $1,800/month. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.