Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:07 PM

1006 Moreland Ave

1006 Moreland Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Hot New Rental in trendy close-in location! Perfect for a one or two year corporate employee lease! Minutes to East Atlanta Village, Glenwood Park & downtown Atlanta! Beautiful complete renovation of this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow! Faces Moreland & has a wrought iron entry gate! Spacious family room w/fireplace! Gleaming hardwoods throughout! Contemporary updated kitchen w/ new cabinets, new flooring, stainless appliances & granite counters! New faux wood blinds, lighting & plumbing fixtures. Glamorous baths! Good credit only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Moreland Ave have any available units?
1006 Moreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Moreland Ave have?
Some of 1006 Moreland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Moreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Moreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Moreland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Moreland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1006 Moreland Ave offer parking?
No, 1006 Moreland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Moreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Moreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Moreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1006 Moreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Moreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1006 Moreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Moreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Moreland Ave has units with dishwashers.
