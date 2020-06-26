1006 Moreland Ave

Amenities

Hot New Rental in trendy close-in location! Perfect for a one or two year corporate employee lease! Minutes to East Atlanta Village, Glenwood Park & downtown Atlanta! Beautiful complete renovation of this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow! Faces Moreland & has a wrought iron entry gate! Spacious family room w/fireplace! Gleaming hardwoods throughout! Contemporary updated kitchen w/ new cabinets, new flooring, stainless appliances & granite counters! New faux wood blinds, lighting & plumbing fixtures. Glamorous baths! Good credit only!