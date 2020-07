Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious and naturally well-lit home in the historic Peoplestown neighborhood. 4 bedroom, 3.0 full bathroom house. Short walk to public transit, bike friendly neighborhood, and walking distance to the Atlanta Beltline. The house hosts large windows and pleanty of day-time natural light, spacious walkin closets. Large front yard and back yard deck. $2100.00/mo, $1100.00 security deposit. Email Carman at simplythomasco@gmail.com. This property is managed by property manager.