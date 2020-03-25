1003 Wylie Street Southeast

Amenities
This One bedroom One bath is located directly in Reynoldstown.
Reynoldstown is a historic district and one of Atlanta's hottest neighborhoods on the near east side of Atlanta only 2 miles from downtown.
This neighborhood is highly attractive to new families as well as single professionals, Atlantan's opposed to long commutes; as well as diverse culture of first-time home buyers, artist and students.
Unfurnised. Furnishing's available for additional fee please inquire if interested.
Utility Information
Electric - Tenant must establish services with Ga Power
Gas - 50% cost share
Water - Tenant
Parking: Free Street Parking