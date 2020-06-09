All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:53 AM

1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE

1001 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast · (404) 252-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming bungalow, 2/1 duplex. This warm, bright home has been completely updated with emphasis on the original charm and character. Amazing new kitchen with granite counter tops, S.S. appliances, cabinetry and lighting. Oak floors throughout have been refinished and sealed. French doors lead off the dining room to a new large deck that overlooks a fenced in private back yard. Unique to this area, this home has a 1 car garage as well as street parking. The home is a short walk to San Francisco Coffee, restaurants and shops. This unit does not come furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE have any available units?
1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE have?
Some of 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
