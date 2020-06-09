1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming bungalow, 2/1 duplex. This warm, bright home has been completely updated with emphasis on the original charm and character. Amazing new kitchen with granite counter tops, S.S. appliances, cabinetry and lighting. Oak floors throughout have been refinished and sealed. French doors lead off the dining room to a new large deck that overlooks a fenced in private back yard. Unique to this area, this home has a 1 car garage as well as street parking. The home is a short walk to San Francisco Coffee, restaurants and shops. This unit does not come furnished.