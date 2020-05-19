1000 Peachtree Park Drive North

Amenities
Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta, GA 30309 is a smoke free community. Every apartment has a washer and dryer and a large kitchen with electric appliances. Select homes also have spacious closets, hardwood floors, fireplaces and private balconies/patios. Pet friendly community with 2 swimming pools, full concierge services, 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling and on site car wash bay. Enjoy Starbucks coffee and resident functions in the community room. Located in the popular Buckhead neighborhood, close to Piedmont Park and major universities in Atlanta. Guarantors welcome!