1000 Peachtree Park Drive North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 Peachtree Park Drive North

1000 Peachtree Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Peachtree Park Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta, GA 30309 is a smoke free community. Every apartment has a washer and dryer and a large kitchen with electric appliances. Select homes also have spacious closets, hardwood floors, fireplaces and private balconies/patios. Pet friendly community with 2 swimming pools, full concierge services, 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling and on site car wash bay. Enjoy Starbucks coffee and resident functions in the community room. Located in the popular Buckhead neighborhood, close to Piedmont Park and major universities in Atlanta. Guarantors welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North have any available units?
1000 Peachtree Park Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North have?
Some of 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Peachtree Park Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North offer parking?
No, 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North has a pool.
Does 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North have accessible units?
No, 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Peachtree Park Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

