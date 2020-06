Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool oven refrigerator

SUPER CUTE END UNIT! 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS. MAIN LEVEL OFFERS, TILE FLOORS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, & KITCHEN, AND COMBO WASHER/DRYER IN CLOSET IN LIVING ROOM. UPSTAIRS, 2 BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH. THERE IS A VERY SPACIOUS FENCED IN AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT! AND AN AREA TO PLANT A SMALL GARDEN OR FLOWERS! TERRIFIC LOCATION! JUST OFF PEACHTREE & BISCAYNE. VERY CLOSE TO PIEDMONT HOSPITAL, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND MORE!