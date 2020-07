Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging car wash area cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving putting green smoke-free community

05 Buckhead is the original building of its caliber, featuring some of the largest high rise floor plans in Atlanta. At 05 we offer a choice to those who expect luxury and prefer the freedom and convenience of renting. Located by the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont Roads, O5 Buckhead is poised at the center of everything: business, shopping, fine dining, and entertainment. Our services and amenities rival those of the finest five-star hotels.