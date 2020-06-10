All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
10470 Stanyan St
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

10470 Stanyan St

10470 Stanyan Street · No Longer Available
Location

10470 Stanyan Street, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
Built by a Custom Home Builder-This Model Home boasts exquisite craftsmanship & high-end finishes throughout 3 levels-Mortise & Tenon Timber Frame, Pella windows, custom cherry built-ins, floor heating. Master suite on main w private deck access, dual custom walk-in closets & spa-like bath w steam shower; Chef's dream kitchen w breakfast area, Sub Zero fridge & professional-grade Viking range; Fireside Living Room w wet bar; Terrace level w surround sound theater, billiards room, mirrored gym, wine cellar & wet bar. Roof replaced 2009, New HVAC upstairs 7/2017. This home has been occupied by rental tenants for 8 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10470 Stanyan St have any available units?
10470 Stanyan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 10470 Stanyan St have?
Some of 10470 Stanyan St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10470 Stanyan St currently offering any rent specials?
10470 Stanyan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10470 Stanyan St pet-friendly?
No, 10470 Stanyan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 10470 Stanyan St offer parking?
Yes, 10470 Stanyan St offers parking.
Does 10470 Stanyan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10470 Stanyan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10470 Stanyan St have a pool?
Yes, 10470 Stanyan St has a pool.
Does 10470 Stanyan St have accessible units?
No, 10470 Stanyan St does not have accessible units.
Does 10470 Stanyan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10470 Stanyan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10470 Stanyan St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10470 Stanyan St has units with air conditioning.
