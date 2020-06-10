10470 Stanyan St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room

Built by a Custom Home Builder-This Model Home boasts exquisite craftsmanship & high-end finishes throughout 3 levels-Mortise & Tenon Timber Frame, Pella windows, custom cherry built-ins, floor heating. Master suite on main w private deck access, dual custom walk-in closets & spa-like bath w steam shower; Chef's dream kitchen w breakfast area, Sub Zero fridge & professional-grade Viking range; Fireside Living Room w wet bar; Terrace level w surround sound theater, billiards room, mirrored gym, wine cellar & wet bar. Roof replaced 2009, New HVAC upstairs 7/2017. This home has been occupied by rental tenants for 8 years.