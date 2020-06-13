Apartment List
/
GA
/
alpharetta
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

23 Furnished Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA

Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Newport Landing
2300 Newport Landing, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1242 sqft
2 Bed 2.5 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2864 Webb Bridge Road
2864 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
2864 Webb Bridge Road Available 05/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Alpharetta
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
120 Sunvalley Drive
120 Sunvalley Drive, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2988 sqft
Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level.
Results within 10 miles of Alpharetta
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$773
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Perimeter Center
9 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
21 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3112 Crestview Circle Northwest
3112 Crestview Circle Northwest, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 duluth apartment - Property Id: 295894 This apartment is located downstairs in my home I am looking for the right person since they will be living in my home .

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3022 WILDWOOD ROAD
3022 Wildwood Road, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT IN A SHARED HOME - Property Id: 140797 I have an awesome 5 bedroom home in Suwanee. I rent out rooms individually and the rest of the house is shared by all of the tenants. I have 1 bedroom for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sandy Springs ITP
1 Unit Available
315 Glen Lake Drive Nw
315 Glen Lake Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3500 sqft
Live like a King or Queen in this luxurious celebrity guest home with a perfect location for any professionals stay.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5282 Franklin Goldmine Rd
5282 Franklin Goldmine Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3000 sqft
A true gem! This spacious 5 bedroom/3 bath house features plantation shutters throughout the entire home, large deck for entertaining, sun-room, oversized garage, master on main, and LOTS of storage and closet space! The kitchen that opens into the

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive
795 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
70 Whispering Way
70 Whispering Way Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4000 sqft
Congrats! Welcome to the this luxurious FURNISHED home! You can now afford & live the LA life style in the Superior location of Sandy Springs. Next to Abernathy Green Park, tons of shopping, restaurants, & fun! Excellent school district.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1688 Harts Mill Road NE
1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3146 sqft
Superb location in Brookhaven on Harts Mill Road. Furnished and move-in ready.Turn-key. Exceptionally clean house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with large dining room.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Harmony on The Lakes
1 Unit Available
313 Harmony Lake Drive
313 Harmony Lake Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3256 sqft
Executive Rental- FURNISHED in Beautiful Harmony Lakes- Lawn Maint Included. 5 Bedrooms, 4 full baths,OPEN Kitchen/Family room w/ Granite & SS. Family Room with high ceiling & fireplace. Guest bedroom on main w/ full bathroom.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1853 Remington Road
1853 Remington Road, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4000 sqft
Amazing fully furnished home in Chamblee! Perfect open floor plan great for entertaining! Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, amazing oversized master with master spa bath. Private backyard fenced.

June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report. Alpharetta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alpharetta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report. Alpharetta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alpharetta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Alpharetta rents decline sharply over the past month

Alpharetta rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alpharetta stand at $1,254 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,449 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Alpharetta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Alpharetta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alpharetta

    As rents have fallen moderately in Alpharetta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alpharetta is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Alpharetta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,449 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% decline in Alpharetta.
    • While rents in Alpharetta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alpharetta than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Alpharetta is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta 3 BedroomsAlpharetta Accessible ApartmentsAlpharetta Apartments under $1,000Alpharetta Apartments under $1,100
    Alpharetta Apartments under $1,200Alpharetta Apartments with BalconyAlpharetta Apartments with GarageAlpharetta Apartments with GymAlpharetta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlpharetta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlpharetta Apartments with Parking
    Alpharetta Apartments with PoolAlpharetta Apartments with Washer-DryerAlpharetta Cheap PlacesAlpharetta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlpharetta Furnished ApartmentsAlpharetta Luxury PlacesAlpharetta Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
    Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
    Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    University of GeorgiaLife University
    Morehouse College