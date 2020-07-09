Apartment List
206 Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA with parking

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Chelsey Lane
1200 Chelsey Lane, Alpharetta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2582 sqft
Beautifully executive home, Desirable Alpharetta location!! in sought after Milton HS school dist; minutes to Alpharetta City Center dining, shopping and trendsetting Avalon; Beautiful backyard oasis feat. slate floor pergola & fenced for privacy.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
125 Broadwell Oaks Ct
125 Broadwell Oaks Court, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3194 sqft
Available for new tenants early August. This home features a grand 2 story foyer with staircase to the 2nd floor.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12095 Stone Brook Cove
12095 Stone Brook Cv, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1895 sqft
convenient to Avalon from this bright and spacious 3br/3.5 bath home! - Beautiful open floor plan, granite counter top kitchen and SS appliances, sunny breakfast room, breakfast bar, fireplace in a living room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
140 Quay Circle
140 Quay Circle, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2594 sqft
Home is in pristine condition. Great school district. Hardwood floors on main level, open floor concept, upgraded kitchen with view in family room. Huge master suite features hardwood floors and spacious sitting area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2415 Tenor Lane
2415 Tenor Lane, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2448 sqft
This spectacular 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms and 2 ½ baths...tri-level Townhome has an open, spacious feel yet will give you all the privacy you need.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Redbud Drive
1315 Redbud Dr, Alpharetta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
4003 sqft
"WOW" doesn't even begin to describe this newer move-in ready home, loaded with upgrades. Main floor has living, dining, guest bedroom, full bath plus 1/2 bath, family room and gourmet white kitchen with walk in pantry.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
325 Banbury Crossing
325 Banbury Crossing, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2656 sqft
Primely situated between Downtown Alpharetta and Avalon, just a short distance from destination shopping and dining, this 10 month-old home is located in the heart of it all.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
281 Mayfield Road
281 Mayfield Road, Alpharetta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,400
3600 sqft
Location, Location, Location… conveniently located near Avalon and other shopping centers, parks, restaurants, downtown Alpharetta near US-19/GA-400. Modern and Renovated Ranch with Finished Basement.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1439 Princeton Court
1439 Princeton Court, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2312 sqft
Searching for a fresh and exciting place to call home? Then look no more! This fully renovated and updated home in the established neighborhood of Mayfield is nestled between amenity packed Downtown Alpharetta and up and coming Downtown Crabapple.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11693 Parkside Ave
11693 Parkside Avenue, Alpharetta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3994 sqft
Walk to Webb Bridge Park through neighborhood path. Superior John Willis craftsman style all brick home with upgrades throughout. 3 fireplaces. Kitchen has double stainless ovens, refrigerator with see through window, large island.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
930 Winthrope Chase Court
930 Winthrope Chase Court, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1530 sqft
This lovely and private cul-de-sac home welcomes you with its bright cheery entry and open floor plan. Updated kitchen overlooks fireside family room with views to the private back yard. Master with en suite bath and beautiful light.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5020 Woodland
5020 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Completely renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
194 Birch Rill Drive
194 Birch Rill Drive, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Great location close to Northpoint and all Alpharetta has to offer! Split Open Floorplan with Hardwoods, vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms, lots of natural light. Bright Kitchen overlooking the wooded backyard.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Winthrope Way Drive
2310 Winthrope Way Drive, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1573 sqft
Available August 22, 2020. Alpharetta 3BR/2BA/2Car Garage one level ranch home w/fenced yard. Luxury vinyl plank & upgraded LED light fixtures throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3090 Walnut Creek Drive
3090 Walnut Creek Drive, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3009 sqft
Honey Stop The Car! Don't hesitate to grab this upscale rental in The Windward Community of Alpharetta. Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5104 Woodland Lane
5104 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1346 sqft
Wonderful unit in gated neighborhood. Perfect for roommates. Prime location minutes to Avalon, downtown Alpharetta and GA 400. Newly painted interior. Hurry and you can choose your choice of new carpet or hardwood.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
305 Pilgrimage Point
305 Pilgrimage Pointe, Alpharetta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,950
3504 sqft
Fantastic home located in sought after Dunmoor subdivision.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2616 Vintage Drive
2616 Vintage Dr, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2600 sqft
Live in this dynamic gated community within walking distance of downtown Alpharetta with shops, restaurants & entertainment. Award winning Alpharetta schools.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Northpointe
310 Snowgoose Court
310 Snowgoose Court, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2182 sqft
Gorgeous stone front w/ 2 car garage. 2 story foyer with open staircase, Open concept with nice size dining room, cozy family room w/fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area and breakfast bar overlooking family room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Northpointe
365 Wittenridge Court
365 Wittenridge Court, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1844 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful Pulte home on great Alpharetta location. Topschools! Two-story living room with lots of natural light. The Kitchen hasgranite countertops and a great breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
135 Manning Drive
135 Manning Drive, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2027 sqft
Spacious all brick ranch style home in the desirable downtown Alpharetta. This beautiful home sits on a .54 acre corner lot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with extra-large bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12516 Huntington Trace Lane
12516 Huntington Trace Lane, Alpharetta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3228 sqft
Top rated Lake Windward Elementary! Large home with guest br, full bath on main level. Lake Windward, Taylor Road, Chattahoochee High School. Built in bookshelves and hardwood floors. Recent A/C's. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12512 Huntington Trace Lane
12512 Huntington Trace Lane, Alpharetta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3246 sqft
Beautifully updated, freshly painted and totally MOVE IN READY! Intimate neighborhood in sought after Alpharetta with great schools, closing to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Minutes to Avalon, Halcyon, parks, public library & GA-400.

1 of 29

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
253 Thompson Street
253 Thompson Street, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3508 sqft
Walk to Avalon! Minutes from GA 400! Brand new Home! Largest floor plan in Foundry! This gorgeous single family home features 4 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open layout, bonus room on the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alpharetta, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alpharetta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

