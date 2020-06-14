152 Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA with garage

Apartment List
Alpharetta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
$
98 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
83 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1490 sqft
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
23 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
59 Units Available
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
1264 sqft
Close to several transportation corridors, including Westside Parkway. 1-2 bedroom apartments with designer kitchens, bathrooms and complimentary cable TV and internet. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1457 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
28 Units Available
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every 1-3 bedroom unit in this community has in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Proximity to Highway 19 makes it easy to enjoy the town. Residents enjoy guest parking, yoga, coffee bar and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
19 Units Available
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1275 sqft
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
26 Units Available
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1496 sqft
Located just off Deerfield Parkway, just minutes from Buckhead and GA 400 but surrounded by natural woods and nature. Nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, crown molding and washer/dryer in unit. Swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1514 sqft
Luxury apartments with electronic door locks, high-speed Internet and spacious floor plans. Community has a rooftop clubroom, courtyard pool and yoga spin room. Great location close to boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Collingwood
3400 Kimball Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1377 sqft
Beautiful apartments nestled in natural wooded areas with gorgeous landscaping. Still conveniently located to shopping and dining. Apartments feature ceiling fans, patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis courts. Garages are available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
28 Units Available
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1316 sqft
Recent renovations have brought elegance to these spacious apartments, which have fireplaces and granite counters. Play disc golf or basketball at the nearby Wills Park Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
325 Banbury Crossing
325 Banbury Crossing, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2656 sqft
Primely situated between Downtown Alpharetta and Avalon, just a short distance from destination shopping and dining, this 10 month-old home is located in the heart of it all.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11550 Folia Circle
11550 Folia Cir, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3304 sqft
Modern Farmhouse Style Townhouse! - Dazzling Architecture Concept of the Modern Farmhouse Townhouse with a Downtown Vibe! This bright and open floorplan is a place you could never want to leave! This three-story 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4485 Park Brooke Trce
4485 Park Brooke Trace, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3839 sqft
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 4.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3090 Walnut Creek Drive
3090 Walnut Creek Drive, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3009 sqft
Honey Stop The Car! Don't hesitate to grab this upscale rental in The Windward Community of Alpharetta. Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5104 Woodland Lane
5104 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1346 sqft
Wonderful unit in gated neighborhood. Perfect for roommates. Prime location minutes to Avalon, downtown Alpharetta and GA 400. Newly painted interior. Hurry and you can choose your choice of new carpet or hardwood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
194 Kenneth Drive
194 Kenneth Drive, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1196 sqft
Adorable renovated 3-bed, 1.5 bath light & bright home just minutes from downtown Alpharetta. Easy walk to shops, restaurants and parks. Kitchen has white cabinets, stainless appliances and updated vent hood all open to great room & eating area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
328 Beacons Pl
328 Beacons Place, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2250 sqft
Great location and luxury living! Luxury Town Home built in 2018. Gorgeous Three-level 4 Bed 3.5 Bath with lots of upgrades! Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Includes Washer and Dryer. Excellent ventilation and views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

