All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like Woodhaven at Park Bridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

Woodhaven at Park Bridge

15000 Parkview Ln · (404) 476-7524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1101 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,003

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 12303 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7205 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,402

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 7207 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 2007 · Avail. now

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodhaven at Park Bridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
package receiving
playground
Designed with classic sophistication, life is a little more effortless when you live in our apartments at Woodhaven at Park Bridge. Featuring several unique floor plans, you'll be able to find the perfect one, two, or three bedroom option that fits your everyday lifestyle. Showcasing open spaces, wood burning fireplaces, private tennis courts, and attached garages; you'll have everything you could ever need in our vibrant community. Our endless list of community amenities will make you feel like you are on a vacation getaway: take a dip in our resort class swimming pool, sweat it out in our top of the line fitness center, or grill up some fun in our outdoor kitchen. Once you've found the floor plan that works for you, stop by today to set up a tour of your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodhaven at Park Bridge have any available units?
Woodhaven at Park Bridge has 32 units available starting at $1,003 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodhaven at Park Bridge have?
Some of Woodhaven at Park Bridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodhaven at Park Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
Woodhaven at Park Bridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodhaven at Park Bridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodhaven at Park Bridge is pet friendly.
Does Woodhaven at Park Bridge offer parking?
Yes, Woodhaven at Park Bridge offers parking.
Does Woodhaven at Park Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodhaven at Park Bridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodhaven at Park Bridge have a pool?
Yes, Woodhaven at Park Bridge has a pool.
Does Woodhaven at Park Bridge have accessible units?
Yes, Woodhaven at Park Bridge has accessible units.
Does Woodhaven at Park Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodhaven at Park Bridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodhaven at Park Bridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodhaven at Park Bridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodhaven at Park Bridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity