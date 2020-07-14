Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly package receiving playground

Designed with classic sophistication, life is a little more effortless when you live in our apartments at Woodhaven at Park Bridge. Featuring several unique floor plans, you'll be able to find the perfect one, two, or three bedroom option that fits your everyday lifestyle. Showcasing open spaces, wood burning fireplaces, private tennis courts, and attached garages; you'll have everything you could ever need in our vibrant community. Our endless list of community amenities will make you feel like you are on a vacation getaway: take a dip in our resort class swimming pool, sweat it out in our top of the line fitness center, or grill up some fun in our outdoor kitchen. Once you've found the floor plan that works for you, stop by today to set up a tour of your future home!