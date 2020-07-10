/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
233 Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
79 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1534 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
14 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
59 Units Available
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1264 sqft
Close to several transportation corridors, including Westside Parkway. 1-2 bedroom apartments with designer kitchens, bathrooms and complimentary cable TV and internet. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
90 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,147
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
7 Units Available
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,356
1339 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, large patio or balcony, and full-size washer and dryer in unit. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shop, wine bar and grocery store.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1457 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
22 Units Available
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every 1-3 bedroom unit in this community has in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Proximity to Highway 19 makes it easy to enjoy the town. Residents enjoy guest parking, yoga, coffee bar and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
13 Units Available
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
26 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1496 sqft
Located just off Deerfield Parkway, just minutes from Buckhead and GA 400 but surrounded by natural woods and nature. Nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, crown molding and washer/dryer in unit. Swimming pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1327 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1514 sqft
Luxury apartments with electronic door locks, high-speed Internet and spacious floor plans. Community has a rooftop clubroom, courtyard pool and yoga spin room. Great location close to boutiques and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1442 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Redbud Drive
1315 Redbud Dr, Alpharetta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
4003 sqft
"WOW" doesn't even begin to describe this newer move-in ready home, loaded with upgrades. Main floor has living, dining, guest bedroom, full bath plus 1/2 bath, family room and gourmet white kitchen with walk in pantry.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
325 Banbury Crossing
325 Banbury Crossing, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2656 sqft
Primely situated between Downtown Alpharetta and Avalon, just a short distance from destination shopping and dining, this 10 month-old home is located in the heart of it all.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
281 Mayfield Road
281 Mayfield Road, Alpharetta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,400
3600 sqft
Location, Location, Location… conveniently located near Avalon and other shopping centers, parks, restaurants, downtown Alpharetta near US-19/GA-400. Modern and Renovated Ranch with Finished Basement.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5020 Woodland
5020 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Completely renovated.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Winthrope Way Drive
2310 Winthrope Way Drive, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1573 sqft
Available August 22, 2020. Alpharetta 3BR/2BA/2Car Garage one level ranch home w/fenced yard. Luxury vinyl plank & upgraded LED light fixtures throughout.
