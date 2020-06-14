Apartment List
/
GA
/
alpharetta
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alpharetta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
27 Units Available
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every 1-3 bedroom unit in this community has in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Proximity to Highway 19 makes it easy to enjoy the town. Residents enjoy guest parking, yoga, coffee bar and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
19 Units Available
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1275 sqft
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Horseshoe Bend
34 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1327 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
9 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1511 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
26 Units Available
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1496 sqft
Located just off Deerfield Parkway, just minutes from Buckhead and GA 400 but surrounded by natural woods and nature. Nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, crown molding and washer/dryer in unit. Swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
98 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
59 Units Available
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
1264 sqft
Close to several transportation corridors, including Westside Parkway. 1-2 bedroom apartments with designer kitchens, bathrooms and complimentary cable TV and internet. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1442 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1457 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1514 sqft
Luxury apartments with electronic door locks, high-speed Internet and spacious floor plans. Community has a rooftop clubroom, courtyard pool and yoga spin room. Great location close to boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1339 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, large patio or balcony, and full-size washer and dryer in unit. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shop, wine bar and grocery store.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
28 Units Available
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1316 sqft
Recent renovations have brought elegance to these spacious apartments, which have fireplaces and granite counters. Play disc golf or basketball at the nearby Wills Park Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Bellsmith Dr
1400 Bellsmith Drive, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1748 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse Gated Community Great Location - Great Location Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in gated community with Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Nice Kitchen, Master with Garden Tub & Sep.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1630 Homestead Trl 1630
1630 Homestead Trail, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
1630 Alpharetta - Property Id: 117659 Due to ongoing pandemic we are decreasing our price. We will win this pandemic together. Great location to live and best school system in Atlanta area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3090 Walnut Creek Drive
3090 Walnut Creek Drive, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3009 sqft
Honey Stop The Car! Don't hesitate to grab this upscale rental in The Windward Community of Alpharetta. Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
135 Manning Drive
135 Manning Drive, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2027 sqft
Spacious all brick ranch style home in the desirable downtown Alpharetta. This beautiful home sits on a .54 acre corner lot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with extra-large bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12516 Huntington Trace Lane
12516 Huntington Trace Lane, Alpharetta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3228 sqft
Top rated Lake Windward Elementary! Large home with guest br, full bath on main level. Lake Windward, Taylor Road, Chattahoochee High School. Built in bookshelves and hardwood floors. Recent A/C's. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3036 Westwood Way
3036 Westwood Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1306 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR VACANT SHOWING. COMPLETELY RENOVATED w/LUXURY QUALITY everything!! Fantastic location between Windward and Avalon! Best schools. Established, quiet, wooded Swim/Tennis community in HOT ALPHARETTA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Alpharetta, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alpharetta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta 3 BedroomsAlpharetta Accessible ApartmentsAlpharetta Apartments under $1,000Alpharetta Apartments under $1,100
Alpharetta Apartments under $1,200Alpharetta Apartments with BalconyAlpharetta Apartments with GarageAlpharetta Apartments with GymAlpharetta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlpharetta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Apartments with PoolAlpharetta Apartments with Washer-DryerAlpharetta Cheap PlacesAlpharetta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlpharetta Furnished ApartmentsAlpharetta Luxury PlacesAlpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College