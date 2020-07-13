Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel carpet furnished oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed business center conference room courtyard internet cafe game room green community pool table bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

AMLI North Point offers an exclusive and modern lifestyle in Alpharetta, GA. Our brand new apartments provide flawless interiors with a choice of two custom designer finishes, coupled with unparalleled community amenities. Whether it's our resort-style swimming pool, two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, or clubroom, residents are sure to regard our apartments as an elevated standard of living. We are conveniently located adjacent to the scenic Big Creek Greenway Trail, providing countless activities to quench anyone's recreational desires. For exceptional dining, shopping, and entertainment, North Point Mall and Historic Downtown Roswell are just minutes away.Our apartments offer 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom as well as two-story townhome style floor plans that feature gourmet kitchens with chestnut or espresso shaker cabinets; granite countertops and sleek stainless steel appliances; vinyl wood flooring; crown molding; and garden tubs. Some of our select apartments also feature kitchen islands, washers and dryers, custom built-ins, sunrooms, screened porches, and attached garages. AMLI's environmentally conscious LEED Gold certified apartments are evidence of our focus on living green. We are also a smoke-free community, inside and out, to ensure our residents well-being.