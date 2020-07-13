All apartments in Alpharetta
AMLI North Point

9000 Beaver Creek Rd · (762) 245-6070
Location

9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7309 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 5303 · Avail. now

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7101 · Avail. now

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 3006 · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 4009 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI North Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
carpet
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
conference room
courtyard
internet cafe
game room
green community
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
AMLI North Point offers an exclusive and modern lifestyle in Alpharetta, GA. Our brand new apartments provide flawless interiors with a choice of two custom designer finishes, coupled with unparalleled community amenities. Whether it's our resort-style swimming pool, two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, or clubroom, residents are sure to regard our apartments as an elevated standard of living. We are conveniently located adjacent to the scenic Big Creek Greenway Trail, providing countless activities to quench anyone's recreational desires. For exceptional dining, shopping, and entertainment, North Point Mall and Historic Downtown Roswell are just minutes away.Our apartments offer 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom as well as two-story townhome style floor plans that feature gourmet kitchens with chestnut or espresso shaker cabinets; granite countertops and sleek stainless steel appliances; vinyl wood flooring; crown molding; and garden tubs. Some of our select apartments also feature kitchen islands, washers and dryers, custom built-ins, sunrooms, screened porches, and attached garages. AMLI's environmentally conscious LEED Gold certified apartments are evidence of our focus on living green. We are also a smoke-free community, inside and out, to ensure our residents well-being.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $105 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $170 (Admin fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
deposit: $50 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No exotic pets; Weight limit: 75 lbs, Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered parking garage; Reserved space: $30/month.
Storage Details: 120 sqft:$100/month; 68 sqft: $70/month; 50 sqft: $65/month; 36 sqft: $55/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI North Point have any available units?
AMLI North Point has 24 units available starting at $1,269 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AMLI North Point have?
Some of AMLI North Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI North Point currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI North Point is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease By 7/31 and Receive SIX WEEKS Free! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI North Point pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI North Point is pet friendly.
Does AMLI North Point offer parking?
Yes, AMLI North Point offers parking.
Does AMLI North Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI North Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI North Point have a pool?
Yes, AMLI North Point has a pool.
Does AMLI North Point have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI North Point has accessible units.
Does AMLI North Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI North Point has units with dishwashers.
Does AMLI North Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AMLI North Point has units with air conditioning.
