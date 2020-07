Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel w/d hookup walk in closets carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed clubhouse coffee bar dogs allowed parking pet friendly pool smoke-free community trash valet new construction 24hr gym hot tub

A picturesque community in the thriving city of Alpharetta, GA, Walton Bluegrass apartments offers a care-free, relaxing lifestyle. Walton Bluegrass provides convenient access to the Atlanta Area’s top employers and a variety of dining and shopping experiences. Our brand new apartment homes offer open floor plans with oversized windows. Carefully designed kitchens offer bright cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large islands, pendant lighting and tile backsplashes. Walton Bluegrass offers exceptional amenities including a fitness center with studio, large community room with covered porch overlooking the lake, a beautiful swimming pool, and so much more!