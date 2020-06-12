Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM

103 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1250 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1166 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1173 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
$
30 Units Available
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1151 sqft
Every 1-3 bedroom unit in this community has in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Proximity to Highway 19 makes it easy to enjoy the town. Residents enjoy guest parking, yoga, coffee bar and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
19 Units Available
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Horseshoe Bend
33 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1081 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1167 sqft
Located just off Deerfield Parkway, just minutes from Buckhead and GA 400 but surrounded by natural woods and nature. Nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, crown molding and washer/dryer in unit. Swimming pool and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
83 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
10 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1208 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
15 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1243 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
23 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
97 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
10 Units Available
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1339 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, large patio or balcony, and full-size washer and dryer in unit. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shop, wine bar and grocery store.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
23 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1166 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1094 sqft
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
58 Units Available
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1264 sqft
Close to several transportation corridors, including Westside Parkway. 1-2 bedroom apartments with designer kitchens, bathrooms and complimentary cable TV and internet. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and concierge services.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Collingwood
3400 Kimball Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1187 sqft
Beautiful apartments nestled in natural wooded areas with gorgeous landscaping. Still conveniently located to shopping and dining. Apartments feature ceiling fans, patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis courts. Garages are available.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
28 Units Available
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1232 sqft
Recent renovations have brought elegance to these spacious apartments, which have fireplaces and granite counters. Play disc golf or basketball at the nearby Wills Park Recreation Center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
18 Units Available
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1013 sqft
Gated community with a 24-hour fitness center, garages, sparkling pool and beautiful views. Homes include carpet, central air and heating, electric kitchen appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Belmont at Park Bridge
150 Rockberry Ln, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1030 sqft
Community amenities include car detail center, picnic areas and fitness center. Apartments feature breakfast bars, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections. Located close to North Point Mall and Highway 19.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1110 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.

June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report. Alpharetta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alpharetta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Alpharetta rents decline sharply over the past month

Alpharetta rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alpharetta stand at $1,254 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,449 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Alpharetta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Alpharetta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alpharetta

    As rents have fallen moderately in Alpharetta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alpharetta is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Alpharetta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,449 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% decline in Alpharetta.
    • While rents in Alpharetta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alpharetta than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Alpharetta is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

