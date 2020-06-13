Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

158 Cheap Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA

$
96 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
$
Horseshoe Bend
33 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
23 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1457 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
33 Units Available
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1327 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
$
30 Units Available
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every 1-3 bedroom unit in this community has in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Proximity to Highway 19 makes it easy to enjoy the town. Residents enjoy guest parking, yoga, coffee bar and pool.
$
23 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
21 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1534 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
23 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
19 Units Available
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1275 sqft
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
19 Units Available
Collingwood
3400 Kimball Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1377 sqft
Beautiful apartments nestled in natural wooded areas with gorgeous landscaping. Still conveniently located to shopping and dining. Apartments feature ceiling fans, patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis courts. Garages are available.
$
23 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1490 sqft
15 Units Available
Belmont at Park Bridge
150 Rockberry Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1030 sqft
Community amenities include car detail center, picnic areas and fitness center. Apartments feature breakfast bars, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections. Located close to North Point Mall and Highway 19.

1 Unit Available
2870 Webb Bridge Rd
2870 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Immediately! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Available Immediately! 2 story brick townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with large open and spacious den/ living room / dining room combo with fireplace.

1 Unit Available
16 Country Place Court
16 Country Place Court, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
807 sqft
16 Country Place Court Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhome In Sought After Community in Alpharetta !! - NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS!! Available 06/19/2020 Water Included! For more information please text Brian Cartwright

1 Unit Available
39 Country Place Court
39 Country Place Court, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
938 sqft
Exciting Alpharetta townhome! The kitchen offers ample cabinetry for storage, and counter space for cooking. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the large living room, or for a cook out on the patio.
Results within 1 mile of Alpharetta
$
23 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
51 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
17 Units Available
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge offers one, two and three bedroom apartments homes. Call now to schedule to your personal tour.
15 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
21 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
$
14 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.

June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report. Alpharetta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alpharetta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Alpharetta rents decline sharply over the past month

Alpharetta rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alpharetta stand at $1,254 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,449 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Alpharetta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Alpharetta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alpharetta

    As rents have fallen moderately in Alpharetta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alpharetta is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Alpharetta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,449 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% decline in Alpharetta.
    • While rents in Alpharetta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alpharetta than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Alpharetta is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

