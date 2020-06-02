All apartments in Alpharetta
Belmont at Park Bridge

150 Rockberry Ln · (833) 208-5919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Rockberry Ln, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belmont at Park Bridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
racquetball court
internet access
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
Welcome to Belmont at Park Bridge, a luxury apartment community conveniently located in the heart of Alpharetta, Georgia, at the center of North Fulton's prestigious business corridor. Belmont at Park Bridge features professionally detailed one and two bedroom apartment homes, with private patios or balconies, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet inspired kitchens with gas ranges. Our residents enjoy an amenity-rich environment, including a resort-style pool with sundeck, two lighted tennis courts, two indoor racquetball courts, and a fitness center. Close to shopping, entertainment, and in a desirable school system, Belmont at Park Bridge is the ideal place for you to call home. Contact a member of our friendly leasing team today at 770-664-6502 to arrange your personal tour.

Virtual tours available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $15 Alarm Fee
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belmont at Park Bridge have any available units?
Belmont at Park Bridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does Belmont at Park Bridge have?
Some of Belmont at Park Bridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belmont at Park Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
Belmont at Park Bridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belmont at Park Bridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Belmont at Park Bridge is pet friendly.
Does Belmont at Park Bridge offer parking?
Yes, Belmont at Park Bridge offers parking.
Does Belmont at Park Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Belmont at Park Bridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Belmont at Park Bridge have a pool?
Yes, Belmont at Park Bridge has a pool.
Does Belmont at Park Bridge have accessible units?
No, Belmont at Park Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does Belmont at Park Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belmont at Park Bridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Belmont at Park Bridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Belmont at Park Bridge has units with air conditioning.
