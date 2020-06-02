Amenities
Welcome to Belmont at Park Bridge, a luxury apartment community conveniently located in the heart of Alpharetta, Georgia, at the center of North Fulton's prestigious business corridor. Belmont at Park Bridge features professionally detailed one and two bedroom apartment homes, with private patios or balconies, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet inspired kitchens with gas ranges. Our residents enjoy an amenity-rich environment, including a resort-style pool with sundeck, two lighted tennis courts, two indoor racquetball courts, and a fitness center. Close to shopping, entertainment, and in a desirable school system, Belmont at Park Bridge is the ideal place for you to call home. Contact a member of our friendly leasing team today at 770-664-6502 to arrange your personal tour.
Virtual tours available.