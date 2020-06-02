Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool racquetball court internet access tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system car wash area clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub lobby package receiving

Welcome to Belmont at Park Bridge, a luxury apartment community conveniently located in the heart of Alpharetta, Georgia, at the center of North Fulton's prestigious business corridor. Belmont at Park Bridge features professionally detailed one and two bedroom apartment homes, with private patios or balconies, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet inspired kitchens with gas ranges. Our residents enjoy an amenity-rich environment, including a resort-style pool with sundeck, two lighted tennis courts, two indoor racquetball courts, and a fitness center. Close to shopping, entertainment, and in a desirable school system, Belmont at Park Bridge is the ideal place for you to call home. Contact a member of our friendly leasing team today at 770-664-6502 to arrange your personal tour.



Virtual tours available.