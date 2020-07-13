Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit gym pool internet access alarm system business center 24hr concierge dog park elevator parking playground bbq/grill bike storage hot tub new construction online portal package receiving

Located in the heart of Alpharetta and just minutes from chef-driven restaurants, casual bistros, coffee shops,and wine bars, Haven at Avalon welcomes you to explore our gorgeous apartment community today! We offer spacious and stylish one and two bedroom apartment homes starting in the $1,600s. All our luxurious units feature Moen kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite or quartz countertops, beautiful designer lighting, wood grain plank flooring throughout, and Premium Shaw carpeting in bedrooms. All Haven residences comes equipped with 50 mbps internet, including WiFi and TV channels. Our wonderful apartment community challenges you to experience 5- star service, elegant pool life, state-of-the-art fitness, and working nearby. Experience it all today at The Haven at Avalon!