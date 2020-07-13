All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like
Haven at Avalon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
Haven at Avalon
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Haven at Avalon

Open Now until 6pm
1213 Avalon Blvd · (678) 541-8972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1213 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4316 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 2410 · Avail. now

$1,626

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 4205 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 3221 · Avail. Sep 17

$3,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven at Avalon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
internet access
alarm system
business center
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Located in the heart of Alpharetta and just minutes from chef-driven restaurants, casual bistros, coffee shops,and wine bars, Haven at Avalon welcomes you to explore our gorgeous apartment community today! We offer spacious and stylish one and two bedroom apartment homes starting in the $1,600s. All our luxurious units feature Moen kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite or quartz countertops, beautiful designer lighting, wood grain plank flooring throughout, and Premium Shaw carpeting in bedrooms. All Haven residences comes equipped with 50 mbps internet, including WiFi and TV channels. Our wonderful apartment community challenges you to experience 5- star service, elegant pool life, state-of-the-art fitness, and working nearby. Experience it all today at The Haven at Avalon!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80lbs (1 dog), 100lbs (2 dogs)
Parking Details: Other. Reserved Parking is available with the Premium Units.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Haven at Avalon have any available units?
Haven at Avalon has 7 units available starting at $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Haven at Avalon have?
Some of Haven at Avalon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven at Avalon currently offering any rent specials?
Haven at Avalon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haven at Avalon pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven at Avalon is pet friendly.
Does Haven at Avalon offer parking?
Yes, Haven at Avalon offers parking.
Does Haven at Avalon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haven at Avalon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven at Avalon have a pool?
Yes, Haven at Avalon has a pool.
Does Haven at Avalon have accessible units?
Yes, Haven at Avalon has accessible units.
Does Haven at Avalon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven at Avalon has units with dishwashers.
Does Haven at Avalon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Haven at Avalon has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College