Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 183 GARDEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
183 GARDEN DRIVE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
183 GARDEN DRIVE
183 Garden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
183 Garden Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
183 Garden Drive - Winter Springs - 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath. townhome. Townhome has inside Laundry and fresh paint throughout. Great location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 183 GARDEN DRIVE have any available units?
183 GARDEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Springs, FL
.
Is 183 GARDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
183 GARDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 GARDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 183 GARDEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winter Springs
.
Does 183 GARDEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 183 GARDEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 183 GARDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 GARDEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 GARDEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 183 GARDEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 183 GARDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 183 GARDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 183 GARDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 GARDEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 183 GARDEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 GARDEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Similar Pages
Winter Springs 1 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Springs Apartments with Parking
Winter Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Apopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Tuscawilla
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College