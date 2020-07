Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center cc payments courtyard e-payments game room golf room internet cafe online portal playground putting green trash valet yoga

A beautiful apartment community in Winter Springs, FL, Integra 360 is the ideal home if you're seeking an apartment near UCF. We combine a great location with resort-style amenities to deliver an unbeatable living environment. Our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes offer the perfect combination of convenience and luxury. Each home is complete with fresh finishes and timesaving appliances including an in-home washer and dryer and a chef's kitchen featuring a granite island with designer cabinetry.