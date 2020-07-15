/
25 Furnished Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL
1 Unit Available
Tuscawilla
600 Northern Way
600 Northern Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1417 sqft
This Furnished 3bed/3ba townhome is in the gated community of Tuscany Place. It has 3 master suites and has carpet and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Springs
1 Unit Available
899 RICH DRIVE
899 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Beautiful and cozy 3 bed-1 bath cottage, perfect for your family vacation or a friends get together, located close to major attractions in Orlando, but still being in a
Results within 5 miles of Winter Springs
23 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 Unit Available
711 Teal Lane
711 Teal Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
Orlando. 3/2 Townhome, Gated Community - Property Id: 81008 *** Amazing Location *** For info please contact owner directly at (310) 916-8816 *** Furnished rental with all utilities included, lawn service, cable and wifi.
1 Unit Available
420 Forestway Cir Unit 203
420 Forestway Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Altamonte Springs- Exclusive, Fully Furnished, Luxury one bedroom one bath condo in the highly desired Lakewood Park gated subdivision. The condo is tastefully decorated and will even satisfy the pickiest critic.
1 Unit Available
Lake Kathryn
405 F St.
405 F Street, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
950 sqft
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs.
1 Unit Available
Springs
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1227 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Springs
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
21 Units Available
Lockhart
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
11 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,343
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
24 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
20 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
24 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
8 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
375 Saddleworth Pl
375 Saddleworth Place, Heathrow, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
13656 sqft
LUXURY 2 ACRE FURNISHED GRAND SOUTHERN ESTATE IN GUARD GATED HEATHROW!!! - Welcome home to this exclusive Fully Furnished 6 Bed, 6 Bath, 4 Car Garage Estate Home for Lease in the Guard Gated community of Heathrow, FL! This magnificent home is
1 Unit Available
College Park
630 VASSAR STREET
630 Vassar Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1416 sqft
For Lease! Stunning unit at College Park's The Wellesley. Unit is being offered completely furnished.
1 Unit Available
1212 Aloma Ave
1212 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
450 sqft
Cozy Space in the Heart of Winter Park - Property Id: 310286 Fully furnished, Beautiful & very private garage apartment just steps from downtown Winter Park. Remodeled with Stainless appliances and wood floors.
1 Unit Available
662 Trinidad Court #662
662 Trinidad Court, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
759 sqft
662 Trinidad Court #662 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park Next to Full Sail University ! - Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park next to Full Sail University. Seven (7) months minimum lease.
1 Unit Available
7320 SWALLOW RUN
7320 Swallow Run, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
803 sqft
Wonderful FURNISHED 2BD/2BTH CONDO for rent in Winter Park! As you enter this lovely condo you'll notice all the wonderful upgrades! The unit boasts wood like vinyl flooring, stone countertops, fabulous backsplash, spacious bedrooms and walk-in
1 Unit Available
827 CAMARGO WAY
827 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
Nice split floor plan with a bonus room (solarium). This place can be rented furnished or non-furnished.
1 Unit Available
Union Park
1731 GRAYSON DRIVE
1731 Grayson Drive, Union Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
225 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom APARTMENT is located in the desired 32825 zip code near UCF, and also centrally
