/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
36 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1143 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
20 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
605 Casa Park Cir, #H
605 Casa Park Court E, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Tuskawilla Town Home - You will love this newly remodeled 2 bedroom/2.5 town home located in Casa Park Villas! Property has two master bedrooms upstairs and additional half bath downstairs for guests! .
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
484 Green Spring Cir
484 Green Spring Circle, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1344 sqft
484 Green Spring Cir Available 07/01/20 Upscale Townhome - __Great Family Neighborhood__ PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR JUNE 2019 (Sorry no showings until after May 18th) ~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW~ Welcome, Home! This townhome community
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
107 CORY LANE
107 Cory Lane, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit on the second floor. Screened porch! Close to SR 434 and Moss Road!
Results within 1 mile of Winter Springs
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1939 Summer Club Dr
1939 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369 This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft. Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1919 Summer Club Dr #205
1919 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
**2/2 condo in Oviedo** - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo near water view located in beautiful Oviedo. Well rated Seminole County schools. Community amenities include sparkling pool with inviting pool deck.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105
1999 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Summer Club DR
1950 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM AND PATIO LOCATED IN OVIEDO, FL. AMENITIES INCLUDE PLAY AREA, EXERCISE ROOM,TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL. SMALL PET CONSIDERED.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Springs
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
50 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Alafaya Woods
15 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1100 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Goldenrod
27 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
18 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1164 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Similar Pages
Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinter Springs 3 BedroomsWinter Springs Accessible ApartmentsWinter Springs Apartments under $1,000Winter Springs Apartments under $1,100
Winter Springs Apartments under $900Winter Springs Apartments with BalconyWinter Springs Apartments with GarageWinter Springs Apartments with GymWinter Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinter Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL