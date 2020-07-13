169 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL with pool

/
apartments with pool
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
44 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,221
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
484 Green Spring Cir
484 Green Spring Circle, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1344 sqft
484 Green Spring Cir Available 07/15/20 Upscale Townhome - __Great Family Neighborhood__ SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://myebmanager.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Tuscawilla
600 Northern Way
600 Northern Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1417 sqft
This Furnished 3bed/3ba townhome is in the gated community of Tuscany Place. It has 3 master suites and has carpet and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
128 PEREGRINE COURT SEMINOLE COUNTY
128 Peregrine Court, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1934 sqft
Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba Home in Gated Winter Springs Community! - This 3 bd / 2 ba 1934 sq. ft. home is in the beautiful gated community of Eagles Watch.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Parkst
834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD
834 Seneca Meadows Road, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1947 sqft
Winter Springs Rental Home located in the Gated Community of ParkStone. This award-winning community offers a Community Pool, Volleyball, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and a Fishing Dock.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Tuscawilla
772 Andover Circle
772 Andover Circle, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1735 sqft
772 Andover Circle Available 08/05/20 Location, Location, Location!! - This nearly 1,800 square foot single family home is nestled among the oak trees in the heart of Tuscawilla.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tuscawilla
1604 Grizzly Court
1604 Grizzly Court, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2103 sqft
1604 Grizzly Court Available 08/01/20 4/2.5 Pool Home In Tuscawilla - On a cul-de-sac in the Tuscawilla golf course community serviced by Seminole County schools, this ranch style 4-bedroom, 2.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105
1999 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets, and inside utility room! Community includes a
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
828 Shell Lane
828 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1412 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE
1853 Garden Sage Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1753 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot town home shows very well. Excellent open floor plan with tons of upgrades. Open living space on the first floor includes an elegant kitchen, a large living and formal dining combo.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
31 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
