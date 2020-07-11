/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
117 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,221
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
484 Green Spring Cir
484 Green Spring Circle, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1344 sqft
484 Green Spring Cir Available 07/15/20 Upscale Townhome - __Great Family Neighborhood__ SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://myebmanager.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE
1022 Chokecherry Drive, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1764 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!! OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
Tuscawilla
600 Northern Way
600 Northern Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1417 sqft
This Furnished 3bed/3ba townhome is in the gated community of Tuscany Place. It has 3 master suites and has carpet and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Springs
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
23 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
6 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
695 N. Winter Park Dr.
695 Winter Park Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
3/2 Mobile Home W/carport, storage and fenced yard - Available this minute…. Kitchen includes ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205
1909 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oviedo-2/2 Second Floor condo-Villas at Lakeside! - You will love this second floor 2 bedroom, 2 baths condo in the Villas at Lakeside in Oviedo.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE
1853 Garden Sage Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1753 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot town home shows very well. Excellent open floor plan with tons of upgrades. Open living space on the first floor includes an elegant kitchen, a large living and formal dining combo.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
899 RICH DRIVE
899 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Beautiful and cozy 3 bed-1 bath cottage, perfect for your family vacation or a friends get together, located close to major attractions in Orlando, but still being in a
1 of 14
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and
Results within 5 miles of Winter Springs
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
26 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,011
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Goldenrod
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
43 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
45 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Similar Pages
Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinter Springs 3 BedroomsWinter Springs Accessible ApartmentsWinter Springs Apartments under $1,000
Winter Springs Apartments under $1,100Winter Springs Apartments with BalconyWinter Springs Apartments with GarageWinter Springs Apartments with GymWinter Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinter Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL