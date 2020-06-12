/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
180 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
696 Barrington Circle
696 Barrington Circle, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2178 sqft
696 Barrington Circle - Property Id: 139489 Beautiful, immaculately clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Unit, House with Private Yard in Upscale Tuscawilla Country Club Neighborhood.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Stone Gable Circle
122 Stone Gable Circle, Winter Springs, FL
122 Stone Gable Circle Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2.5BA Upgraded Home in Winter Springs - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, with 2 car garage, is located in the City of Winter Springs.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 Roberts Family Ln.
350 Roberts Family Lane, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1732 sqft
Beautiful Garage Townhouse - Your change to rent this extravagant 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage townhouse today! This one-of-a-kind home offers over 1,700 sq. ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Orlando
1 Unit Available
108 Burgos Road
108 Burgos Road, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,075 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole
708 Briarwood Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1124 sqft
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole Available 06/15/20 Remodeled 3/2/2 in Quiet Winter Springs Community - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying Recently REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath , 1125 Square Feet with a Two
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
1302 Augusta National Blvd
1302 Augusta National Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
2252 sqft
1302 Augusta National Blvd Winter Springs FL 32708 - You will love this 3 bed with office, 2.5 bath pool home in Tuskawilla Country Club. The home has 5 large bedrooms, big kitchen with seperate dining area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
741 Ridgewood Way
741 Ridgewood Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1391 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car garage - This property has been extensively remodeled.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
1444 CREEKSIDE CIRCLE
1444 Creekside Circle, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1266 sqft
Charming 3/2 home in the heart of Tuskawilla! On a corner lot, this villa is in pristine condition and ready for you to move right in. Features include wood plank flooring in the living room and newer tile throughout the rest of the home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
North Orlando
1 Unit Available
228 Bitterwood Street
228 Bitterwood Street, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1887 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
1507 WOODSGLEN DRIVE
1507 Woodsglen Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1287 sqft
This beautiful 3/2.5 end unit townhome is positioned close to the community pool. The kitchen which opens up to the family/dining room has brand new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home features vaulted ceilings,and skylights.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE
1022 Chokecherry Drive, Winter Springs, FL
WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!! OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back
Results within 1 mile of Winter Springs
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Burns Ave,
109 Burns Avenue, Seminole County, FL
109 Burns Ave, Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 4/2 in Longwood - This remodeled home is like brand new. New vinyl planking through out the home, along with modern paint colors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1490 Seminola Blvd
1490 Seminola Boulevard, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1555 sqft
BEAUTY - NAIL - MASSAGE SALON / OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT (CASSELBERRY) - Prime Commercial Space For Rent. This Former Beauty Salon features multiple work stations. a hair washing station and 3 private rooms which can be used for Massage.
1 of 103
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Wexham Court
410 Wexham Ct, Seminole County, FL
Brand new Home Never Lived In 4 Bedroom 3 full 2 half Bathroom 3,1450 SF - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3,145 SF three car garage Home is located in Seminole County in a small subdivision of Wexham Court in Casselberry off E.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deer Run
1 Unit Available
4713 Swansneck Place
4713 Swansneck Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
**3/2/2 in Tuskawilla Forest** - Lakefront 3/2/2 Car Garage. Open patio overlooking small lake. Dining room and eat in kitchen. Fireplace. Family room. Great location, great schools! LB GH Residents need a copy of R & R's for HOA* (RLNE4591742)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
828 Shell Lane
828 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1412 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
907 Rich Drive
907 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
Are you looking for the perfect home in the heart of Oviedo? This adorable bungalow is walking distance to Oviedo High School, has a large fenced back yard for your privacy, features all tile floor for easy care! Your new home could be a 3 bedroom
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
429 Terrace Drive
429 Terrace Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2351 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE
8021 Golden Hawk Cove, Seminole County, FL
2012 Luxury custom built with lots of upgrades. 2.2acres perfectly square 2-sided conservation & private fish/turtle pond. Dead end. Dirt Road w/ 5 houses total. RV, trailer, boat, golf cart & other allowed. Zoned for horses.
Similar Pages
Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinter Springs 3 BedroomsWinter Springs Accessible ApartmentsWinter Springs Apartments under $1,000Winter Springs Apartments under $1,100
Winter Springs Apartments under $900Winter Springs Apartments with BalconyWinter Springs Apartments with GarageWinter Springs Apartments with GymWinter Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinter Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL