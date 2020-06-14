Apartment List
125 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL with garage

38 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
$
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 Unit Available
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole
708 Briarwood Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1124 sqft
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole Available 06/15/20 Remodeled 3/2/2 in Quiet Winter Springs Community - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying Recently REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath , 1125 Square Feet with a Two

1 Unit Available
741 Ridgewood Way
741 Ridgewood Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1391 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car garage - This property has been extensively remodeled.

Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
696 Barrington Circle
696 Barrington Circle, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2400 sqft
696 Barrington Circle - Property Id: 139489 Beautiful, immaculately clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Unit, House with Private Yard in Upscale Tuscawilla Country Club Neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
122 Stone Gable Circle
122 Stone Gable Circle, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2147 sqft
122 Stone Gable Circle Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2.5BA Upgraded Home in Winter Springs - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, with 2 car garage, is located in the City of Winter Springs.

1 Unit Available
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE
1022 Chokecherry Drive, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1764 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!! OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back
Results within 1 mile of Winter Springs
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.

1 Unit Available
410 Wexham Court
410 Wexham Ct, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3145 sqft
Brand new Home Never Lived In 4 Bedroom 3 full 2 half Bathroom 3,1450 SF - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3,145 SF three car garage Home is located in Seminole County in a small subdivision of Wexham Court in Casselberry off E.

Deer Run
1 Unit Available
4713 Swansneck Place
4713 Swansneck Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
**3/2/2 in Tuskawilla Forest** - Lakefront 3/2/2 Car Garage. Open patio overlooking small lake. Dining room and eat in kitchen. Fireplace. Family room. Great location, great schools! LB GH Residents need a copy of R & R's for HOA* (RLNE4591742)

1 Unit Available
109 Burns Ave,
109 Burns Avenue, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1515 sqft
109 Burns Ave, Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 4/2 in Longwood - This remodeled home is like brand new. New vinyl planking through out the home, along with modern paint colors.

1 Unit Available
8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE
8021 Golden Hawk Cove, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3130 sqft
2012 Luxury custom built with lots of upgrades. 2.2acres perfectly square 2-sided conservation & private fish/turtle pond. Dead end. Dirt Road w/ 5 houses total. RV, trailer, boat, golf cart & other allowed. Zoned for horses.

1 Unit Available
137 FAIRWAY TEN DRIVE
137 Fairway Ten Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1793 sqft
Great home in the quiet neighborhood of Deer Run. 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful new wood-look tile, and renovated master bathroom has double-sinks and walk in closet in the master-bedroom.

1 Unit Available
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and
Results within 5 miles of Winter Springs
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
11 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
City Guide for Winter Springs, FL

Every January, Winter Springs is transformed into the Scottish Highlands for the popular Scottish Highlands Game, where residents compete in athletic contests, and celebrate their Scottish-American heritage with piping, drumming, Scottish food and highlands dancing. 

The city of Winter Springs was founded by a wealthy New York merchant and incorporated in 1959. The largest city in area of all of the Seminole County, Winter Springs is considered part of the Orlando metro area. Winter Springs has a population of slightly more than 32,000 residents and was named one of the top 100 places to live in the US by Money magazine. Winter Springs has over 3,500 acres of parks and trails, and the Central Florida Greenway (417) covers a large residential section of the city. Residents can reach popular Lake Mary quickly from the Greenway.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winter Springs, FL

Winter Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

