Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winter Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,221
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
484 Green Spring Cir
484 Green Spring Circle, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1344 sqft
484 Green Spring Cir Available 07/15/20 Upscale Townhome - __Great Family Neighborhood__ SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://myebmanager.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE
1022 Chokecherry Drive, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1764 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!! OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
128 PEREGRINE COURT SEMINOLE COUNTY
128 Peregrine Court, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1934 sqft
Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba Home in Gated Winter Springs Community! - This 3 bd / 2 ba 1934 sq. ft. home is in the beautiful gated community of Eagles Watch.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Parkst
834 SENECA MEADOWS ROAD
834 Seneca Meadows Road, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1947 sqft
Winter Springs Rental Home located in the Gated Community of ParkStone. This award-winning community offers a Community Pool, Volleyball, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and a Fishing Dock.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tuscawilla
772 Andover Circle
772 Andover Circle, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1735 sqft
772 Andover Circle Available 08/05/20 Location, Location, Location!! - This nearly 1,800 square foot single family home is nestled among the oak trees in the heart of Tuscawilla.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tuscawilla
1604 Grizzly Court
1604 Grizzly Court, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2103 sqft
1604 Grizzly Court Available 08/01/20 4/2.5 Pool Home In Tuscawilla - On a cul-de-sac in the Tuscawilla golf course community serviced by Seminole County schools, this ranch style 4-bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Springs
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
6 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3748 S. St. Lucie Court
3748 Saint Lucie Ct, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2092 sqft
3748 S. St.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
772 MEADOWLARK COURT
772 Meadowlark Court, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom single family home. Quite neighborhood, easy access to shopping and main highways... Home has attached one car garage, large backyard with patio and view to natural wildlife area behind property.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
695 N. Winter Park Dr.
695 Winter Park Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
3/2 Mobile Home W/carport, storage and fenced yard - Available this minute…. Kitchen includes ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deer Run
4713 Swansneck Place
4713 Swansneck Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
*** APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT APPLY! *** 3/2/2 in Tuskawilla Forest - *** APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT APPLY! *** Lakefront 3/2/2 Car Garage. Open patio overlooking small lake. Dining room and eat in kitchen. Fireplace. Family room.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE
1853 Garden Sage Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1753 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot town home shows very well. Excellent open floor plan with tons of upgrades. Open living space on the first floor includes an elegant kitchen, a large living and formal dining combo.

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and
Results within 5 miles of Winter Springs
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
City Guide for Winter Springs, FL

Every January, Winter Springs is transformed into the Scottish Highlands for the popular Scottish Highlands Game, where residents compete in athletic contests, and celebrate their Scottish-American heritage with piping, drumming, Scottish food and highlands dancing. 

The city of Winter Springs was founded by a wealthy New York merchant and incorporated in 1959. The largest city in area of all of the Seminole County, Winter Springs is considered part of the Orlando metro area. Winter Springs has a population of slightly more than 32,000 residents and was named one of the top 100 places to live in the US by Money magazine. Winter Springs has over 3,500 acres of parks and trails, and the Central Florida Greenway (417) covers a large residential section of the city. Residents can reach popular Lake Mary quickly from the Greenway.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winter Springs, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winter Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

