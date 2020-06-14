237 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL with gym
Every January, Winter Springs is transformed into the Scottish Highlands for the popular Scottish Highlands Game, where residents compete in athletic contests, and celebrate their Scottish-American heritage with piping, drumming, Scottish food and highlands dancing.
The city of Winter Springs was founded by a wealthy New York merchant and incorporated in 1959. The largest city in area of all of the Seminole County, Winter Springs is considered part of the Orlando metro area. Winter Springs has a population of slightly more than 32,000 residents and was named one of the top 100 places to live in the US by Money magazine. Winter Springs has over 3,500 acres of parks and trails, and the Central Florida Greenway (417) covers a large residential section of the city. Residents can reach popular Lake Mary quickly from the Greenway. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Winter Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.