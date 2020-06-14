Apartment List
237 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL with gym

237 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 14

38 Units Available
38 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified

1 of 25

17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Springs
Verified

1 of 24

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified

1 of 52

8 Units Available
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105
1999 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets,

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1939 Summer Club Dr
1939 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369 This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft. Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE
8021 Golden Hawk Cove, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3130 sqft
2012 Luxury custom built with lots of upgrades. 2.2acres perfectly square 2-sided conservation & private fish/turtle pond. Dead end. Dirt Road w/ 5 houses total. RV, trailer, boat, golf cart & other allowed. Zoned for horses.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1950 Summer Club DR
1950 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM AND PATIO LOCATED IN OVIEDO, FL. AMENITIES INCLUDE PLAY AREA, EXERCISE ROOM,TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL. SMALL PET CONSIDERED.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Springs
Verified

1 of 28

19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,035
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 38

24 Units Available
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 63

Goldenrod
44 Units Available
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 13

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Primera
17 Units Available
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

38 Units Available
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 27

45 Units Available
$
45 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 35

30 Units Available
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 25

25 Units Available
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 27

15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 44

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
Verified

1 of 20

25 Units Available
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
City Guide for Winter Springs, FL

Every January, Winter Springs is transformed into the Scottish Highlands for the popular Scottish Highlands Game, where residents compete in athletic contests, and celebrate their Scottish-American heritage with piping, drumming, Scottish food and highlands dancing. 

The city of Winter Springs was founded by a wealthy New York merchant and incorporated in 1959. The largest city in area of all of the Seminole County, Winter Springs is considered part of the Orlando metro area. Winter Springs has a population of slightly more than 32,000 residents and was named one of the top 100 places to live in the US by Money magazine. Winter Springs has over 3,500 acres of parks and trails, and the Central Florida Greenway (417) covers a large residential section of the city. Residents can reach popular Lake Mary quickly from the Greenway.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Winter Springs, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Winter Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

