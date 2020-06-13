Apartment List
167 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$926
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
425 SHEOAH BOULEVARD
425 Sheoah Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
GREAT TWO STORY 3/2.5 CONDO LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Stone Gable Circle
122 Stone Gable Circle, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2147 sqft
122 Stone Gable Circle Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2.5BA Upgraded Home in Winter Springs - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, with 2 car garage, is located in the City of Winter Springs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
484 Green Spring Cir
484 Green Spring Circle, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1344 sqft
484 Green Spring Cir Available 07/01/20 Upscale Townhome - __Great Family Neighborhood__ PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR JUNE 2019 (Sorry no showings until after May 18th) ~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW~ Welcome, Home! This townhome community

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
1302 Augusta National Blvd
1302 Augusta National Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
2252 sqft
1302 Augusta National Blvd Winter Springs FL 32708 - You will love this 3 bed with office, 2.5 bath pool home in Tuskawilla Country Club. The home has 5 large bedrooms, big kitchen with seperate dining area.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
107 CORY LANE
107 Cory Lane, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit on the second floor. Screened porch! Close to SR 434 and Moss Road!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE
1022 Chokecherry Drive, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1764 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!! OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
18 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
429 Terrace Drive
429 Terrace Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2351 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1919 Summer Club Dr #205
1919 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
**2/2 condo in Oviedo** - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo near water view located in beautiful Oviedo. Well rated Seminole County schools. Community amenities include sparkling pool with inviting pool deck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deer Run
1 Unit Available
4713 Swansneck Place
4713 Swansneck Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
**3/2/2 in Tuskawilla Forest** - Lakefront 3/2/2 Car Garage. Open patio overlooking small lake. Dining room and eat in kitchen. Fireplace. Family room. Great location, great schools! LB GH Residents need a copy of R & R's for HOA* (RLNE4591742)

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Deer Run
1 Unit Available
316 RINGWOOD CIRCLE
316 Ringwood Circle, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1852 sqft
Gorgeous and Fabulous single residence House, open floor plan, recently renovated. Huge room could be family room or the 4th bedroom. Ceramic Tile throughout entire home, fenced yard. Screened Patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
137 FAIRWAY TEN DRIVE
137 Fairway Ten Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1793 sqft
Great home in the quiet neighborhood of Deer Run. 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful new wood-look tile, and renovated master bathroom has double-sinks and walk in closet in the master-bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1950 Summer Club DR
1950 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM AND PATIO LOCATED IN OVIEDO, FL. AMENITIES INCLUDE PLAY AREA, EXERCISE ROOM,TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL. SMALL PET CONSIDERED.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
City Guide for Winter Springs, FL

Every January, Winter Springs is transformed into the Scottish Highlands for the popular Scottish Highlands Game, where residents compete in athletic contests, and celebrate their Scottish-American heritage with piping, drumming, Scottish food and highlands dancing. 

The city of Winter Springs was founded by a wealthy New York merchant and incorporated in 1959. The largest city in area of all of the Seminole County, Winter Springs is considered part of the Orlando metro area. Winter Springs has a population of slightly more than 32,000 residents and was named one of the top 100 places to live in the US by Money magazine. Winter Springs has over 3,500 acres of parks and trails, and the Central Florida Greenway (417) covers a large residential section of the city. Residents can reach popular Lake Mary quickly from the Greenway.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Winter Springs, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winter Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

