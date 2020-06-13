167 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL with balcony
Every January, Winter Springs is transformed into the Scottish Highlands for the popular Scottish Highlands Game, where residents compete in athletic contests, and celebrate their Scottish-American heritage with piping, drumming, Scottish food and highlands dancing.
The city of Winter Springs was founded by a wealthy New York merchant and incorporated in 1959. The largest city in area of all of the Seminole County, Winter Springs is considered part of the Orlando metro area. Winter Springs has a population of slightly more than 32,000 residents and was named one of the top 100 places to live in the US by Money magazine. Winter Springs has over 3,500 acres of parks and trails, and the Central Florida Greenway (417) covers a large residential section of the city. Residents can reach popular Lake Mary quickly from the Greenway. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winter Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.