Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Summit Center

5161 Jackzo Lane · (561) 513-4304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5161 Jackzo Lane, West Palm Beach, FL 33415
Cannongate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit Center.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Summit Center invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Summit Center provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in West Palm Beach. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.

Summit Center is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Summit Center. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Summit Center is located within minutes of all the opportunities that West Palm Beach has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Summ

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 to $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 Per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking available.
Storage Details: All units have attic storage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Summit Center have any available units?
Summit Center doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Summit Center have?
Some of Summit Center's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit Center currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Center is pet friendly.
Does Summit Center offer parking?
Yes, Summit Center offers parking.
Does Summit Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summit Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Center have a pool?
No, Summit Center does not have a pool.
Does Summit Center have accessible units?
No, Summit Center does not have accessible units.
Does Summit Center have units with dishwashers?
No, Summit Center does not have units with dishwashers.

