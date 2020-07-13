Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments

Summit Center invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Summit Center provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in West Palm Beach. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.



Summit Center is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Summit Center. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown West Palm Beach.



West Palm Beach boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Summit Center is located within minutes of all the opportunities that West Palm Beach has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Summ