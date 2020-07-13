Summit Center.

Lease Length: 6 and 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 to $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 Per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking available.
Storage Details: All units have attic storage.