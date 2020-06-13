/
/
river park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
101 Apartments for rent in River Park, FL📍
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
168 Prima Vista
168 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
168 Prima Vista Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 home!!! - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3285329)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
15 Santa Maria Way
15 Santa Maria Way, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
WATER FRONT HOME. Fully Furnished with boat ramp in 55+ Spanish Lakes Riverfront Community. Tons of activities, community pool, tennis, club house and other facilities. $80.00 Broker background check fee per person.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
136 SE Prima Vista - 1
136 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard, River Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
2/1 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions WD Hookups 136 SE Prima Vista Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL is a single family home that contains 790 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of River Park
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1434 Southwest Broadview Street
1434 Southwest Broadview Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1775 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1561 SE Sutton Street
1561 Southeast Sutton Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1848 sqft
Relax or entertain on the huge screened porch at the back of this roomy 3/2/2 on a quiet dead end street. Nicely updated and upgraded bathrooms along with Stainless appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
18 Lake Vista Trail
18 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath furnished condo in Vista St Lucie. 55+ Community, 3 month lease minimum availble until December 31st. Hoa approval required. Come enjoy all the activities the community has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants and beaches.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
374 SE Husted Terrace N
374 Southeast Husted Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2400 sqft
Be the first to occupy this Newly constructed 4 bedroom home with Granite Countertops and open Kitchen/Living floorplan that leads out to a large covered patio w outside fans. Master has private entrace to patio and sunk in tub with w open shower.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
368 SE Husted Terrace
368 SE Husted Ter, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Be the first to occupy this Newly constructed 4 bedroom home with Granite Countertops and open Kitchen/Living floorplan that leads out to a large covered patio w outside fans. Master has private entrace to patio and sunk in tub with w open shower.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Crowberry Drive
1508 Southeast Crowberry Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1236 sqft
Available September 1 Great short term Pool home Fully Furnished
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
118 SW Ray - 1
118 Southwest Ray Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1711 sqft
2/2 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions W/D and additional laundry room Single family home that contains 900 sq ft and was built in 1973. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
332 NE Cullman - 1
332 Northeast Cullman Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage large yard Nice curb appeal property is Clean and ready for move in Pets allowed with restrictions No HOA Washer/dryer included Tenant pays al utilties All utilities and yard maintenance paid by tenant Tenant
1 of 9
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
980 SE Breakwater Avenue
980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1244 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities.
Results within 5 miles of River Park
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
5 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$723
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5952 Hann Drive
5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2448 sqft
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2808 Bucccaneer Circle
2808 Southeast Buccaneer Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2/1 - Adorable 3/2/1 Home in Port St Lucie! Available 05/01/19 (RLNE4814440)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
807 SW Trouville Ave
807 Southwest Trouville Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city - 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city. Centrally located to good schools, shops. Dog friendly but no cats. 1440 living sqft, with no carpet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3693 NW Adriatic Ln 5-104
3693 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
First Floor Condo in Community that offer Resort Style Amenities - First floor, all tile with a screened in patio. Washer and Dryer in unit. You will also have access to community pool, spa, gym, indoor racquet ball room, tennis court.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for River Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
Some of the colleges located in the River Park area include Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to River Park from include West Palm Beach, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, Palm Beach Gardens, and Wellington.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Palm Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL